Tech football adds assistant coach
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/02/2018 - 11:51am
in
Erik Link to serve as special teams coodinator for Bulldogs
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech head football coach Skip Holtz has announced the addition of a 10th assistant coach to his staff as Erik Link is set to join the Bulldogs in the role of special teams coordinator, the program officially announced on Wednesday.
The addition of Link to the Bulldogs’ staff is the result of a new NCAA rule that allows teams to expand their full-time coaching staffs from nine to 10 assistants.
Link comes to Ruston with more than 15 years of coaching experience under his belt at both the collegiate and high school level, including stints at Auburn and Iowa State.
