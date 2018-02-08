› Home ›
Bulldogs, G-Men reporting for preseason football camp
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/02/2018 - 11:45am
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech and Grambling State football players are reporting to camp today and will open their 2018 practices on Friday.
Tech first practice is set for 8:40 a.m. Friday.
Grambling players will go through orientation and a team welcome meeting today before spending Friday with position meetings in the early afternoon. The Tigers will hit the field for their first practice of training camp under the lights at 8:45 p.m. Friday at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
Friday’s Grambling practice is open to the media, while all practices are closed to spectators.
