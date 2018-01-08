› Home ›
GSU duo preseason All-Americans
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:35pm
in
Christmas earns second-team honors; Orozaco gets third-team accolades
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — De’Arius Christmas and Marc Orozco continued to earn preseason honors as the Tiger tandem were named to the STATS FCS Preseason All-American football teams on Tuesday.
Christmas, a senior linebacker from Vicksburg, Mississippi, was tabbed to second team, while Orozco, a senior kicker from Denton, Texas, earned third-team honors.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos