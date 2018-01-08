  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

GSU duo preseason All-Americans

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:35pm
in
Christmas earns second-team honors; Orozaco gets third-team accolades
Leader Sports Service
SPORTS 2.jpg
Leader file photos - Grambling State had a pair of players named preseason All-Americans Tuesday as senior linebacker De’Arius Christmas (5, above left) and senior kicker Marc Orozco (above right) were named to the FCS STATS squad.

GRAMBLING — De’Arius Christmas and Marc Orozco continued to earn preseason honors as the Tiger tandem were named to the STATS FCS Preseason All-American football teams on Tuesday.

Christmas, a senior linebacker from Vicksburg, Mississippi, was tabbed to second team, while Orozco, a senior kicker from Denton, Texas, earned third-team honors.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share