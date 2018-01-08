  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Grambling’s Holt SWAC Preseason POY

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:32pm
Lady Tigers tabbed second-best team in conference
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy GSU Sports Information - Kaylee Holt led Grambling State’s soccer team in points (22), goals (nine) and assists (four) last season.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Grambling State University sophomore forward Kaylee Holt was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Preseason Offensive Player of the Week, while the Lady Tigers were predicted to finish second, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday morning.

The honors were voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.

