› Home ›
Grambling’s Holt SWAC Preseason POY
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:32pm
in
Lady Tigers tabbed second-best team in conference
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Grambling State University sophomore forward Kaylee Holt was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Preseason Offensive Player of the Week, while the Lady Tigers were predicted to finish second, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday morning.
The honors were voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos