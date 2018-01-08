› Home ›
Manziel to make CFL debut Friday night
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:29pm
MONTREAL (AP) — Johnny Manziel will make his CFL debut against his former team on Friday night.
The Montreal Alouettes announced that Manziel will be their starter when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner began the season with Hamilton and was dealt to Montreal on July 22 in a five-player deal that also included two first-round draft picks.
