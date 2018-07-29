› Home ›
AAU girls team places sixth nationally
The Williams Brothers Basketball Program eighth grade AAU girls basketball team finished second in Select Bracket play and sixth overall at the recent Hoop Play National Championships. Pictured from left to right are: Coach Reggie Williams (kneeling), Coach DeShawn Harris, Tamara Owens, Amayah Timber, Pashonnay Johnson, Alexis Foster, Jordon Marshall, Kemiah Spencer, Aaliyah Washington, Cassandra Evans, Tiyan Heard, Aalyrah Wheeler, Coach Maliah Williams and Coach Charles Evans (kneeling).
