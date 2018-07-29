  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Saints’ passing game evolving with new players

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/31/2018 - 11:40am
in
sports2.jpg
Meredith and Smith

METAIRIE (AP) — When Saints rookie receiver Tre’Quan Smith picked his jersey number, he had a choice between 10 or 18.

The number 10 held no personal significance to Smith previously, but he knew it meant something to fans in New Orleans.

Brandin Cooks, the Saints’ first-round choice in 2014, wore that number until he was traded to New England in 2017. So Smith, never shy about discussing his own high standards, went with that.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share