Saints’ passing game evolving with new players
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/31/2018 - 11:40am
METAIRIE (AP) — When Saints rookie receiver Tre’Quan Smith picked his jersey number, he had a choice between 10 or 18.
The number 10 held no personal significance to Smith previously, but he knew it meant something to fans in New Orleans.
Brandin Cooks, the Saints’ first-round choice in 2014, wore that number until he was traded to New England in 2017. So Smith, never shy about discussing his own high standards, went with that.
