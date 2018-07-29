› Home ›
Techsters set conference schedule
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/31/2018 - 11:38am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr and Co. will play 16 Conference USA games as the league schedule was recently released for the upcoming 2018-19 campaign.
Tech, which is coming off a third place finish in the league standings and its second straight Women’s National Invitation Tournament appearance, will play eight home league games and eight road games with home-and-home match-ups against Rice, Alabama-Birmingham and Southern Miss.
