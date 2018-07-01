› Home ›
Terral joins Techsters softball
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 07/29/2018 - 12:15am
in
Leader Sports Service
Former Cedar Creek High School all-state performer Mary Terral has received her release from Ole Miss and will enroll at Louisiana Tech in the fall, joining the Lady Techsters softball program.
Terral originally signed with the Rebels after a stellar prep career for the Cougars. She was slated to be one of the Ole Miss starting outfielders as a true freshman before suffering a season-ending knee injury two days before the second semester started in Oxford, Mississippi.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos