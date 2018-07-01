  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Terral joins Techsters softball

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 07/29/2018 - 12:15am
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communications - Mary Terral batted .446 with 29 home runs and 107 runs batted in during his high school career at Cedar Creek School in Ruston.

Former Cedar Creek High School all-state performer Mary Terral has received her release from Ole Miss and will enroll at Louisiana Tech in the fall, joining the Lady Techsters softball program.

Terral originally signed with the Rebels after a stellar prep career for the Cougars. She was slated to be one of the Ole Miss starting outfielders as a true freshman before suffering a season-ending knee injury two days before the second semester started in Oxford, Mississippi.

