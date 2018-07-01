› Home ›
Saints sorting out uncertainty at DE
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 07/29/2018 - 12:12am
METAIRIE (AP) — Saints training camp opened with uncertainty over who’ll help All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan bolster the pass rush from the edges.
Alex Okafor, Marcus Davenport and Trey Hendrickson appear to be the top candidates for the other starting end job, but the only one of those players who is a proven commodity is coming back from a significant injury. The other two are inexperienced.
Okafor missed the last five regular season games and playoffs last season with a torn Achilles .
