  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Saints sorting out uncertainty at DE

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 07/29/2018 - 12:12am
in
sports mugs 2.jpg

METAIRIE (AP) — Saints training camp opened with uncertainty over who’ll help All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan bolster the pass rush from the edges.

Alex Okafor, Marcus Davenport and Trey Hendrickson appear to be the top candidates for the other starting end job, but the only one of those players who is a proven commodity is coming back from a significant injury. The other two are inexperienced.

Okafor missed the last five regular season games and playoffs last season with a torn Achilles .

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share