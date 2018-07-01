› Home ›
2018 WILBERT ELLIS BASEBALL CLINIC PHOTO GALLERY
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/28/2018 - 11:18pm
(Top Left) A young camper prepares to show his throwing skills.
(Top Middle) Two Lincoln Parish legends — former MLB pitcher George Strone, left, and NBA Hall of Famer Willis Reed — joined forces during the clinic.
(Top right) Campers look on as Wilbert Ellis talks.
(Bottom left) Instructor and current Grambling State head baseball coach James Cooper, left, asks a camper what his favorite part of the day was.
(Bottom middle) Donna Bernard, a child advocate from Lincoln Parish’s Domestic Abuse Resistance Team - better known as D.A.R.T. talked to the campers about her organization.
