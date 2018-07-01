› Home ›
Ellis Clinic knocks one out of park
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/28/2018 - 10:42pm
Record number of participants learn about baseball as well as ‘Game of Life’
T. Scott Boatright
Even before instruction began, the ninth annual Wilbert Ellis Baseball Clinic knocked it out of Ruston’s Fraser Field Saturday morning.
A record shattering group of more than 250 campers ranging in age from 6-16 hit the field as around 100 parents and a score of instructors and volunteers helped Ellis conduct the free clinic.
“I’m blown away,” Ellis said. “Last year we didn’t even get 100 campers. So for this to happen — the most campers we’ve ever had here by far — is truly exciting and I can’t say enough about what has happened out here today.”
