Smith snags 4-pounder
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/28/2018 - 9:22pm
Cullen Smith, a 7-year-old Ruston, recently caught this 4-pound bass in a private pond. A plastic worm did the trick. Rodney Smith, Cullen’s grandfather, snapped the photo of the happy youngster after making his big catch.
