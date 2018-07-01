  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Smith snags 4-pounder

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/28/2018 - 9:22pm
Photo by RODNEY SMITH

Cullen Smith, a 7-year-old Ruston, recently caught this 4-pound bass in a private pond. A plastic worm did the trick. Rodney Smith, Cullen’s grandfather, snapped the photo of the happy youngster after making his big catch.

