Ruston Dixie 8U team wins pair in World Series
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/28/2018 - 8:48pm
Double-elimination play begins today
T. Scott Boatright
LUMBERTON, N.C. — The Ruston Dixie 8U All Stars are off to a red-hot start after winning a pair of games on opening day of the Dixie 8U National World Series on Saturday.
Representing Louisiana, Ruston defeated Arkansas 6-1 in the first contest before outlasting host team Lumberton, North Carolina, in Game 2 by the score of 25-13.
Four teams were eliminated during Saturday’s pool play, leaving eight still alive for a national championship.
Ruston begins double elimination round play today in a 4 p.m. contest against the Texas All Stars.
