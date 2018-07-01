› Home ›
Ruston youth plays in national tourney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:14pm
Dyson Fields’ travel ball 12U squad competes in New York
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston’s Dyson Fields was on a baseball field in Yaphank, New York, this morning, playing with his Shreveport-based travel ball team in the National Youth Baseball Championships.
Dyson’s 12U team, Extra Innings Stickmen Pizarro, fell to the Jersey Storm in a tight 8-7 contest to end the Louisiana team’s tournament run.
Extra Innings Stickmen Pizarro went 3-0 and outscored opponents 21-6 in tournament pool play, which began on Thursday.
Fields, a pitcher/outfielder, is a multi-sport athlete heading into eighth grade at Ruston Junior High School.
