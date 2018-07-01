  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Ruston youth plays in national tourney

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:14pm
in
Dyson Fields’ travel ball 12U squad competes in New York
T. Scott Boatright
sports.jpg
Submitted photo - Dyson Fields, an incoming eighth-grader at Ruston Junior High School, played in the National Youth Baseball Championships this week in Yaphank, New York.

Ruston’s Dyson Fields was on a baseball field in Yaphank, New York, this morning, playing with his Shreveport-based travel ball team in the National Youth Baseball Championships.

Dyson’s 12U team, Extra Innings Stickmen Pizarro, fell to the Jersey Storm in a tight 8-7 contest to end the Louisiana team’s tournament run.

Extra Innings Stickmen Pizarro went 3-0 and outscored opponents 21-6 in tournament pool play, which began on Thursday.

Fields, a pitcher/outfielder, is a multi-sport athlete heading into eighth grade at Ruston Junior High School.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share