Dixie 8U team heads to N.C.

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:12pm
World Series competition set to begin Saturday
Keith Prince
Submitted photo - The Ruston Dixie Baseball 8U All Stars was Ruston’s first 8U team to win the District IV championship and then finished second out of 24 teams in the Louisiana State Tournament.

Ruston’s 8-year-old All-Stars will be representing Louisiana as they try to win a National Dixie World Series starting Saturday in Lumberton, North Carolina, when they go up against the best teams in the South over a four-day run.

The Lincoln Parish team will begin pool play Saturday against Arkansas’ champs and will also play later in the day against the host Lumberton squad.

