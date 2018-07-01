› Home ›
Dixie 8U team heads to N.C.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:12pm
World Series competition set to begin Saturday
Keith Prince
Ruston’s 8-year-old All-Stars will be representing Louisiana as they try to win a National Dixie World Series starting Saturday in Lumberton, North Carolina, when they go up against the best teams in the South over a four-day run.
The Lincoln Parish team will begin pool play Saturday against Arkansas’ champs and will also play later in the day against the host Lumberton squad.
