Saints’ Brees focused as 18th training camp begins
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:08pm
METAIRIE (AP) — Drew Brees hardly sounds like a man in denial.
Following the first practice of his 18th training camp on Thursday, the 39-year-old Saints quarterback openly acknowledged how little might be left of his career. But he also expressed a determination to make the most of it.
“I understand that I don’t have a whole lot of time left,” said Brees, who’ll be 40 in January and whose contract expires after the 2019 season. “You’ve got to work and have high expectations and sacrifice and do maybe even more now than I ever have.”
