Tech has 13 athletes earn All-State Track and Field honors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 07/26/2018 - 12:01pm
T. Scott Boatright

Louisiana Tech had 13 athletes honored on the 2018 All-Louisiana Track and Field Team as announced Tuesday by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Tech had 10 athletes honored for individual efforts while the Lady Techsters 400-m relay team also earned a spot on the all-state list.

Shelby Smith was a part of that relay team and also earned a spot on the all-state squad in the long jump.

