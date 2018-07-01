› Home ›
BEARCAT FOOTBALL CAMP 2018 PHOTO GALLERY
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 07/25/2018
Top left: A camper can’t hold back his grin as he hits a blocking dummy during the 2018 Bearcat Football Camp Tuesday morning on James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium. Top right: RHS assistant coach Dustin Serpas, left, instructs a camper Tuesday morning during the Bearcat Football Camp. Above: RHS defensive coordinator Doc Hoefler, left, works with a young defensive back during Tuesday’s Bearcat football camp.
