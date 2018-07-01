› Home ›
Ruston Dixie 12U team headed to World Series
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 07/25/2018 - 12:04pm
in
All-Star team takes state title
The Ruston Dixie 12U All-Star team defeated Rayville 3-2 Tuesday night to win an Ozone State Championship and advance to the National World Series in Lumberton, North Carolina, during the first week of August. Pictured from left to right on the front row are Cal Conroy, Gabe Gaudet, Nick Robinson Jr., Jacoryian Crowe, Cole Maestrini and Ashton Wick. On the second are Justin Szymanski, Luke Harrington, Peyton Beck, Kyran McConnell and Wes Altic. On the third row are coaches David Szymanski, Brian Beck and Daryl Altic. Not pictured is Dyson Fields.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos