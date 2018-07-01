  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Trio of Bulldogs earn Watch List nods

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/24/2018 - 11:54am
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photos - (Top) Louisiana Tech cornerback Amik Robertson ranked eighth in the nation with five interceptions last season as a freshman in the Bulldogs’ defensive secondary. (Left) Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson (45) enter his final season ranked fifth in the FBS among active career leaders with 27.5 sacks in his career with the Bulldogs. (Right) Tech’s O’Shea Dugas (74) helped the Bulldogs produce a 1,000-yard rusher for a fourth straight season last year.

Louisiana Tech has garnered plenty of attention on preseason watch lists with a trio of Bulldogs finding out over the past 24 hours that they’re being eyed.

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday that Tech sophomore cornerback Amik Robertson has been named to the 2018 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

