Mantle, Mays were HR Derby personified
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 07/22/2018 - 12:45am
in
O. K. Davis
You get a variety of sports nuggets in this Sunday morning column, some outside the realm of athletics:
The Mick, “The Say Hey Kid.”
Just typing those two names gets my love of baseball blossoming even more.
I know, I know. Those well-known names of yesteryear lack the showmanship of this week’s Home Run Derby Champ.
The Mick or Willie Mays covered with red, white and blue etchings and dancing at home plate.
I don’t think so.
But the times change and back then it was a much simpler time.
