  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Mantle, Mays were HR Derby personified

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 07/22/2018 - 12:45am
in
O. K. Davis
okdavis.jpg

You get a variety of sports nuggets in this Sunday morning column, some outside the realm of athletics:

The Mick, “The Say Hey Kid.”

Just typing those two names gets my love of baseball blossoming even more.

I know, I know. Those well-known names of yesteryear lack the showmanship of this week’s Home Run Derby Champ.

The Mick or Willie Mays covered with red, white and blue etchings and dancing at home plate.

I don’t think so.

But the times change and back then it was a much simpler time.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share