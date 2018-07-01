› Home ›
Ellis Baseball Clinic set for Saturday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 07/22/2018 - 12:42am
in
T. Scott Boatright
It’s become as much a part of July in Ruston as searing heat and humidity.
And it’s always a home run come rain or shine.
The ninth annual Wilbert Ellis Baseball Clinic will be held Saturday at Fraser Field in Ruston. The free clinic for youth ages 4-16 will hold registration at Fraser Field from 8-9 a.m.
Saturday before the camp itself begins at 9 a.m. and ends with a noon lunch. Participants will receive a camp T-shirt along and an NCAA water bottle. Free baseball gloves have been passed to campers in recent years.
To pre-register, call Ronnie Lyons at 251-1938.
