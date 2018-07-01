› Home ›
GSU goes from ‘Helmets to Heels’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 07/22/2018 - 12:35am
in
Fundraising workshop designed to teach women about football
T. Scott Boatright
A 1992 best-selling book written by American author and relationship contest John Gray was titled “Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus.”
But Grambling State University head coach Broderick Fobbs and his wife Kimbia would rather hear people saying they’re from the planet “Gridiron” where everyone loves and understands the game of football.
