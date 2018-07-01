› Home ›
Considering the bare facts about bears
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/21/2018 - 10:24pm
in
Glynn Harris
Last week’s column about Ruston’s bear created quite a stir around the area. All that was needed to add more fuel to the fire was news of yet another bear on the loose in the area.
This is exactly what happened as my call Sunday from Bill Sanderson, Director of Ruston Animal Control, revealed a bear spotted crossing a road north of Simsboro, then showing up on Judge Danny Tatum’s security camera in his carport in Melrose subdivision and later spotted crossing Highway 33 north of Lincoln Parish Park later in the day.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos