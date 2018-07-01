  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Considering the bare facts about bears

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/21/2018 - 10:24pm
in
Glynn Harris
sports2.jpg
Courtesy photo - Black bears have shown up in local areas recently, meaning food sources such as pet food and garbage should be securely stowed.

Last week’s column about Ruston’s bear created quite a stir around the area. All that was needed to add more fuel to the fire was news of yet another bear on the loose in the area.

This is exactly what happened as my call Sunday from Bill Sanderson, Director of Ruston Animal Control, revealed a bear spotted crossing a road north of Simsboro, then showing up on Judge Danny Tatum’s security camera in his carport in Melrose subdivision and later spotted crossing Highway 33 north of Lincoln Parish Park later in the day.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share