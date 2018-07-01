› Home ›
Ruston Dixie 10U team takes state title
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/21/2018 - 9:27pm
ALEXANDRIA—The Ruston Dixie 10U All Stars swept past Morgan City in a best of three series to win a state championship and move on to National World Series play in Lumberton, North Carolina.
Ruston outscored Morgan City 26-11 in the two contests, winning 16-5 on Friday before earning a 10-6 victory on Saturday to clinch the series.
The Reds jumped out to a fast start in the opening game, plating two runs in the top of the first inning before adding seven more in the second for an early 9-2 advantage.
