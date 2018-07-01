  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ruston Dixie 10U team takes state title

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/21/2018 - 9:27pm
Sumbitted photo - The Ruston Dixie 10U All Stars completed a best of three series sweep over Morgan City Saturday to win the Louisiana championship and earn the right to move on to the Dixie National 10U World Series to be played in Lumberton, North Carolina. Pictured from left to right on the front row are Fisher Cannon, Kenden Freeman, Peyton Nations, Jackson Burroughs and Jordan Brisco. On the middle row are Hunter Soto, Brooks Brown, Macklin Conroy, Tyler Roach, Talan Billberry, Hudson Wood and Nolan Parnell. On the back row are coaches TJ Soto, Nick Roach and Jody Wood.

ALEXANDRIA—The Ruston Dixie 10U All Stars swept past Morgan City in a best of three series to win a state championship and move on to National World Series play in Lumberton, North Carolina.

Ruston outscored Morgan City 26-11 in the two contests, winning 16-5 on Friday before earning a 10-6 victory on Saturday to clinch the series.

The Reds jumped out to a fast start in the opening game, plating two runs in the top of the first inning before adding seven more in the second for an early 9-2 advantage.

