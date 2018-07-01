› Home ›
LSU set for quarterback competition
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/20/2018 - 12:13pm
in
Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow looks to be top contender behind center
T. Scott Boatright
As the start of preseason camp draws closer, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is looking to do something that’s never quite happened since he took over the Tigers football program 2016.
Orgeron wants to add the long ball to LSU’s offensive repertoire, and he’d like to use only one young gun to do so.
“We don’t want to do this but we could play two quarterbacks if we don’t see a clear-cut starter,” Orgeron said during SEC Media Days earlier this week. “I want this to be a clear-cut decision. I want our team to see it and I want our coaches to see it in camp.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos