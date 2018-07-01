› Home ›
Saban’s coaching tree casts large shadow over SEC
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/20/2018 - 12:05pm
ATLANTA (AP) — There is no escaping Nick Saban’s influence on the Southeastern Conference. His coaching tree was represented on each of the four days of the SEC’s media gathering.
South Carolina’s Will Muschamp, who was Saban’s defensive coordinator when LSU won the 2003 national championship, took the stage on Thursday. It was no surprise he was asked to talk about Saban.
New Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who also worked under Saban at LSU, took his turn on Monday.
