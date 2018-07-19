› Home ›
Bearcat Football Camp set for next week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 07/19/2018 - 11:53am
The Ruston Bearcat Football Camp will be held from 9 a.m. - noon on Tuesday - July 26 at James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium. The cost of the camp for incoming kindergartners through ninth graders will be $50. Registration will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday before the camp is slated to start. Participants will receive a camp T-shirt and lunch daily. Campers are asked to wear shorts and a T-shirt and to bring cleats. For more information, call Jerrod Baugh (above left) at 903-918-2359.
