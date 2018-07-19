  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech’s Veal named to WR watch list

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 07/19/2018 - 11:50am
Senior candidate for Biletnikoff Award
Leader Sports Service
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech senior wide receiver Teddy Veal led the Bulldogs in receptions (74), receiving yards (950) and touchdown catches (seven) on his way to being named C-USA Co-Newcomer of the Year and the Newcomer of the Year in the state of Louisiana.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Louisiana Tech senior wide receiver Teddy Veal was named today to the 2018 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, it was announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc.

In 2017, Veal was a standout receiver for the Bulldogs after leading Tech in receptions (74), receiving yards (950) and touchdown catches (seven) on his way to being named C-USA Co-Newcomer of the Year and the Newcomer of the Year in the state of Louisiana.

