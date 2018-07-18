  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
’Dogs tabbed second in C-USA West

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 07/18/2018 - 12:31pm
Leader Sports Service

IRVING, Texas — Louisiana Tech has been picked to finish second in Conference USA’s West Division, while North Texas was tabbed as the preseason favorite to win in a vote conducted by a panel of media members that cover C-USA schools.

Florida Atlantic and North Texas each made their first Conference USA Championship Game appearance last season and the league’s media are forecasting a rematch this December, as the defending champion Owls were picked to win their second straight East Division title.

