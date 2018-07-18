  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Making a score in the game of life

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 07/18/2018 - 12:30pm
Tech teams up with MedCamps, FNB for winning effort
T. Scott Boatright
Photos courtesy LA Tech Ahletics Communications - (Top) Personalized jerseys awaited each MedCamps camper as they arrived at the Davison Athletics Complex and Joe Aillet Stadium on Monday evening. (Middle Left) A MedCampers camper plows into a tackling dummy as Louisiana Tech senior defensive end Jaylon Ferguson looks on. (Middle Right) Tech wide receiver/quarterback John Randall Belton helps a MedCamps camper don his newly-presented jersey. (Bottom) MedCamps participants race for the finish during Monday’s event.

The young ball carrier pinballed off a blocking dummy before dancing into the end zone, starting the celebration even before crossing the goal line at Joe Aillet Stadium.

But it wasn’t a Tech football player making the winning score. Instead it was 43 honorary Louisiana Tech Bulldogs as MedCamps campers hit the turf at “The Joe.”

