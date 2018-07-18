› Home ›
Making a score in the game of life
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 07/18/2018 - 12:30pm
in
Tech teams up with MedCamps, FNB for winning effort
T. Scott Boatright
The young ball carrier pinballed off a blocking dummy before dancing into the end zone, starting the celebration even before crossing the goal line at Joe Aillet Stadium.
But it wasn’t a Tech football player making the winning score. Instead it was 43 honorary Louisiana Tech Bulldogs as MedCamps campers hit the turf at “The Joe.”
