› Home ›
Reds 9U team wins regional
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 07/18/2018 - 12:25pm
in
The Ruston Reds 9U Dixie All-Star team won a pair of games over Lakeshore Tuesday by the scores of 8-6 and 10-3 to capture the state North Regional Championship in Shreveport. Pictured on the front row left to right are Hudson Wood, Jackson Burroughs, Hunter Soto,Kenden Freeman, Peyton Nations and Jordan Brisco. On the middle row are Alan Billberry, Macklin Conroy, Tyler Roach, Brooks Brown, Nolan Parnell and Fisher Cannon. On the back row are coaches TJ Soto, Nick Roach and Jody Wood. Conroy and Brown each homered in the championship game.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos