Leonard going to Raptors, DeRozan headed to Spurs
The Kawhi Leonard saga in San Antonio is on the cusp of ending, with the Spurs reaching an agreement in principle today to send the 2014 NBA Finals MVP to the Toronto Raptors for All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan.
Danny Green also will be going to Toronto as part of the deal, which was confirmed to The Associated Press by two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations.
ESPN, which first reported that the teams agreed to the deal, also said the Spurs were getting Jakob Poeltl and a future first-round draft pick from Toronto.
