BUDDY'S BLOG

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/17/2018 - 12:45pm
WR Trent Taylor: a rare breed for the NFL
O. K. Davis
sports3.jpg
Leader file photo - Former Louisiana Tech Bulldog Trent Taylor (81) had 43 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season last year for the San Francisco 49ers.

Trent Taylor is a rare breed in the NFL.

He’s 5-8 and 175 pounds and that’s probably only on days when Muscle Milk is consumed in record amounts.

The fact that he’s on a 53-player NFL roster, much less starting, in only his second season may prompt the disbelievers to check his Wikipedia bio several times.

You sure he isn’t a ball boy or a concession worker at Levi Stadium?

Nope.

