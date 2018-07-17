BUDDY'S BLOG

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/17/2018 - 12:45pm
WR Trent Taylor: a rare breed for the NFL
O. K. Davis
Trent Taylor is a rare breed in the NFL.
He’s 5-8 and 175 pounds and that’s probably only on days when Muscle Milk is consumed in record amounts.
The fact that he’s on a 53-player NFL roster, much less starting, in only his second season may prompt the disbelievers to check his Wikipedia bio several times.
You sure he isn’t a ball boy or a concession worker at Levi Stadium?
Nope.
