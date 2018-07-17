› Home ›
Tech puts 4 on Preseason All-CUSA team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/17/2018 - 12:33pm
IRVING, Texas — Louisiana Tech had a total of four student-athletes represented on the 2018 Conference USA Football Coaches Preseason Awards as O’Shea Dugas, Jaylon Ferguson, Amik Robertson and Teddy Veal each made the list, which was voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches.
The C-USA Media Poll (predicted order of finish) will be released today.
Tech seniors O’Shea Dugas (OL) and Teddy Veal (WR) received preseason accolades on offense, while senior Jaylon Ferguson (DE) and sophomore Amik Robertson (CB) earned spots on the defensive side of the ball.
