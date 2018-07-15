› Home ›
Croatia, France set for Cup showdown
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 07/15/2018 - 9:23am
MOSCOW (AP) — France is the established power with a young team full of speed and skill. Croatia has the veterans that have shown they can never be counted out.
The two sides will meet at 10 a.m. CT today in the World Cup final, with France going for its second title in its third final in 20 years. Croatia, a country that only gained independence in 1991, will be playing in its first.
“Tradition is there to be demolished,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said Saturday. “I’m not interested who is the opponent.”
