Grambling Legends adds 11

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 07/15/2018 - 1:09am
Class of 2018 inducted in Saturday ceremonies
T. Scott Boatright
Top photo: The Gramblng Legends Hall of Fame inducted 11 new members Saturday night in ceremonies held at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on the Grambling State University campus. From left to right are Eric Gant, Ezell Bibbs, Emanuel Cannon Jr., Janice Bernard-Forde, Frank Patterson, Theresa Lee (accepting for her late husband Richard Lee), Mike Henry and Nanette Henry (accepting for their late father C.D. Henry), Charles White, Donald Welsh and Larry Metevia, Sr. Bottom photo: Grambling Legends program coordinator Ruby Higgins, left, was honored by both the city of Grambling and Grambling State University Saturday for her 10 years for service in helping putting the Legends ceremonies together. Pictured at center is Ray Higgins with Grambling Mayor Ed Jones looking on at right.

GRAMBLING — Eleven of Grambling’s greatest athletes ever were honored Saturday as the Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame inductsed its 10th Anniversary Enshrinement Class.

The former student-athletes were recognized for their athletic success at the undergraduate and professional levels in addition to achievements in their professional lives.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

