G-Men tabbed to win SWAC West
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 07/15/2018 - 1:06am
15 Tigers selected to preseason all-league team
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Grambling State University football team placed a Southwestern Athletic Conference-high 15 players on the preseason team, including 10 on the first team, as the conference announced the honors during Media Day on Friday morning at the Birmingham Marriott.
The Tigers landed 15 on the All-SWAC Preseason teams as De’Arius Christmas was selected the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Grambling State was also voted win the West Division.
