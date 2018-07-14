› Home ›
Reds 10u wins two at state regional
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/14/2018 - 11:13pm
The Ruston Reds 10u Dixie All-Star baseball team remains alive after winning two games so far in the State North Regional Tournament being played in Shreveport. Ruston downed Oakdale 7-2 on Friday before defeating Monroe 9-3 on Saturday night. The Reds will take on Lakeshore Playground at 5 p.m. today as the tourney continues. Pictured are the Reds following a tournament earlier this season in Monroe.
