First Responders play softball game
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/13/2018 - 12:26pm
First Responders from Lincoln Parish held their inaugural “First Responder Fellowship Softball Game” last weekend. Employees from Ruston Police, Ruston Fire, Lincoln Parish Fire and Pafford EMS were in attendance, as well as a host of family and friends who were there to cheer them on. Pictured above is Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone picking up a hit in the softball game. Pictured below are members of RPD, RFD, LPSO, LPFD and Pafford EMS wod participated in the event.
