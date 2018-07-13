› Home ›
GSU hires new softball head coach
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/13/2018 - 12:23pm
T. Scott Boatright
Grambling State’s softball team has added a proven Southwestern Athletic Conference power with the hiring of SWAC Coach of the Year Nakeya Hall.
Hall is the 2018 SWAC Coach of the Year after leading Alabama A&M to its first 20-win season in 10 years in 2017 at 21-18 (11-7 in conference play) and a share of the East Division title.
She replaces former GSU head coach Wilbert Early, who was fired in May after 12 seasons as Grambling’s softball coach.
Under Early the Lady Tigers went 118-319 and 37-100 in SWAC games. GSU finished 11-29 overall and 1-17 in SWAC play in 2018.
