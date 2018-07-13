› Home ›
Tech Athletics Communications earns awards
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/13/2018 - 12:22pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Members of the Louisiana Tech Athletics Communications Department garnered seven awards in the annual Louisiana Sports Writers Association sports information contest, the most by any school in the state for the fifth consecutive year.
Malcolm Butler, Kane McGuire, Anna Claire Thomas and Dave Nitz combined to claim two first-, three second- and two third-place awards. Since 2002, Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications has won 85 awards in the contest, the second most in the state behind LSU.
Tech placed in all six of the categories of the competition.
