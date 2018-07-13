› Home ›
Grambling bowling duo honored
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/13/2018 - 12:17pm
Leader Sports Service
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Grambling State University sophomore Danna Galeano and junior Ariel Henderson were selected to the National Tenpin Coaches Association All-Academic Team.
Galeano and Henderson, who are both kinesiology majors, were among a record 268 honorees, representing NCAA bowling programs at 55 institutions.
Each season, the NTCA recognizes student-athletes who have excelled in the classroom. To be recognized, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.4 or higher for the academic year.
