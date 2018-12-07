› Home ›
GGC takes RPAR men’s hoops title
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 07/12/2018 - 12:12pm
GGC defeated Let’s Just Play 58-56 to win the Ruston Parks and Recreation Department’s Men’s Open spring 2018 Adult basketball championship.
Latest Videos