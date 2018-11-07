› Home ›
Mayor becomes honorary 8U All-Star with official cap
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 07/11/2018 - 12:26pm
Pictured above are members of the Ruston Dixie All-Star 8U baseball team that placed second in the state tournament last weekend and earned a berth in the National World Series slated to be played July 27-31 in Lumberton, North Carolina, presenting Mayor Ronnie Walker on Monday with an official team cap. From left to right are Austin Lee, Tyler Osborne, Nate Smith, Hudson Wilkerson, Mayor Walker, Dalen Powell, Casen Willis, Clarence Menyweather, Tristan Nassar, Jack Smith and Keegan Compton. Pictured below is the team following last weekend’s state tournament.
