  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Grambling Legends set to honor 10th anniversary class

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 07/11/2018 - 12:24pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
sports 1.jpg
Pictured from top left clockwise is the Grambling Legends’ 2018 Induction Class: Janice Bernard, Ezil Bibbs, Emmanuel Cannon, Eric Gant Sr., Dr. Charles “C.D.” Henry, Richard Johnson, Richard Lee, Larry Metevia Sr., Frank Patterson, Charles Smith Sr. and Donald Welch.

GRAMBLING — Eleven of Grambling’s greatest athletes ever will be honored this weekend as the Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame inducts its 10th Anniversary Enshrinement Class.
The former student-athletes will be recognized for their athletic success at the undergraduate and professional levels in addition to achievements in their professional lives.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share