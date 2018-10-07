› Home ›
Owens to skip Hall of Fame ceremony
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/10/2018 - 12:04pm
in
Former NFL great opting to speak at alma mater instead
Terrell Owens has decided to celebrate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Chattanooga, where he played college football.
The former NFL All-Pro receiver, who has said he was not attending the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, released a statement last week saying he would give his acceptance speech at his alma mater.
“I have decided to give my Hall of Fame speech at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in McKenzie Arena on Saturday, August 4,” Owens posted on Twitter. “The event, which is free and open to the public, starts at 3:17 p.m.”
