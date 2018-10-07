  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Owens to skip Hall of Fame ceremony

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/10/2018 - 12:04pm
in
Former NFL great opting to speak at alma mater instead
sports2.jpg
Owens

Terrell Owens has decided to celebrate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Chattanooga, where he played college football.

The former NFL All-Pro receiver, who has said he was not attending the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, released a statement last week saying he would give his acceptance speech at his alma mater.

“I have decided to give my Hall of Fame speech at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in McKenzie Arena on Saturday, August 4,” Owens posted on Twitter. “The event, which is free and open to the public, starts at 3:17 p.m.”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share