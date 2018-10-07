› Home ›
Hit’em Low takes RPAR championship
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/10/2018 - 11:58am
Hit’em Low defeated SOE 24-14 recently to win the spring 2018 Adult Softball Coed league championsship. Pictured from left to right on the top row are Brian Toney, Billy Norman, Anthony Adams and Gerald Jenkins. On the middle row are Laquisha Woods, Fredricka Crawford, Shae Hill, ShaDarria Crawford, Tiffany Hill and Coach Ryan Williams. On the bottom row are Carlos Tidwell, Jasmaine Smith, Shelton Warner, Alexio Hargrove and Undra Stanley.
