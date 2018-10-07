  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters’ Sherry has found a home in Ruston

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/10/2018 - 11:35am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - On June 15, 2007, Kevin Sherry was introduced as the women’s soccer head coach at Louisiana Tech University.

Some 30 years ago, Kevin Sherry — a dazzling soccer player in his own right — got his first-ever soccer head coaching job at Burlington Danes High School in London.

For the next two decades, he would bounce around the world coaching the global sport in places like Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and Nagoya, Japan, before heading to the United States to coach in Iowa and Illinois.

Then came June 15, 2007, when Sherry was introduced as the new women’s soccer head coach at Louisiana Tech University.

